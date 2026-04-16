Canadian Leylah Fernandez rallied to win her second-round match Thursday at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix women's tournament.

Fernandez needed three sets to dispatch Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez 6-7 (2), 6-1, 7-6 (5) and advance to the quarterfinals.

Fernandez overcame a 5-1 third-set deficit to force the tiebreaker with a third service break in five opportunities in the final set. Actually both players had their issues holding serve in the set as Sonmez had three breaks of her own.

Both players struggled to hold serve in the contest as Fernandez finished with nine break points in 14 opportunities. Sonmez registered six breaks but had 24 opportunities.

Fernandez completed the match with two aces and eight double faults while Sonmez had three aces and three double faults.