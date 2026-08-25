Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime and Alexandra Eala of the Philippines fell 4-1, 4-1 to Gael Monfils of France and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Tuesday in first-round mixed doubles action at the U.S. Open.

Auger-Aliassime and Eala had three aces and nine winners, but also hit into eight unforced errors.

The husband-and-wife duo of Monfils and Svitolina won all seven of their first-serve points and were 5-of-9 on their second serve.

Monfils and Svitolina will next face either Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus or Czechia's Katerina Siniakova and Britain's Henry Patten in the next round of the mixed doubles tournament, which has attracted high-profile talent with a record US$2.88-million purse including $1 million for the winners.

Auger-Aliassime was the last Canadian in the tournament after Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara were defeated in qualifying and Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., had her American partner Frances Tiafoe withdraw due to a toe injury.