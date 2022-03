Felix Auger-Aliassime was upset by Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-4, 6-2, in the second round of the Miami Open on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, a native of Montreal, was the No. 7 seed in the Masters 1000 event.

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovoalov, the No. 12 seed, will face Lloyd Harris of South Africa in the second round later Saturday.

On the women's side, Canadian Leylah Fernandez was eliminated in straight sets by the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in the second round Thursday.