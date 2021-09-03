Kerber tops Stephens in battle of U.S. Open champions

Angelique Kerber, of Germany, returns a shot to Sloane Stephens, of the United States, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships. (Elise Amendola/AP)

NEW YORK — Angelique Kerber won a matchup of previous U.S Open champions when she beat Sloane Stephens 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 at the U.S. Open.

The reward for the 16th-seeded Kerber? A potential date with No. 3 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka.

Kerber, the 2016 champion, was ruthless in the third set to knock out 2017 champion Stephens.

Kerber beat Stephens for only the second time in seven career matchups. The 33-year-old Kerber won for the second straight day and laughed when she said she could use the day off on Saturday.

