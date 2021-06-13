Krejcikova completes sweep with French Open doubles win

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, right, and compatriot Katerina Siniakova kiss the cup after defeating USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Poland's Iga Swiatek in their women's doubles final match of the French Open. (Thibault Camus/AP)

Barbora Krejcikova has completed a titles sweep at Roland Garros.

Playing with fellow Cezch player Katerina Siniakova, they won the doubles final 6-4, 6-2 Sunday against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Krejcikova also won the singles title in Paris. She is the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles titles sweep at Roland Garros.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won their second title together at the clay-court Grand Slam after lifting the trophy in 2018. They also won the Wimbledon title that year.

