After calling for Tsitsipas to be defaulted, Kyrgios wins heated Wimbledon tilt

Australia's Nick Kyrgios gestures during his third round men's singles match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Combative Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) in a wild third-round match at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios fell in the first set despite going up 3-1, losing in a tie-break and complaining about missed calls by the line judge. He then roared back in the second with a thrilling set-winning point — and followed that up by asking for Tsitsipas to be kicked out of the match for hitting someone in the crowd with a ball.

"Give me all the Supervisors. I'm not playing until we get to the bottom of it," he said.

Then, during the third set, Tsitsipas also got upset with a call and later asked to see the supervisors to complain about Kyrgios's attitude. He then began repeatedly targeting the Australian with the ball, hitting him three times in a span of five minutes.

Kyrgios ultimately took the third set 6-3.

As if enough hadn't already happened, Kyrgios went down with an apparent lower-body injury in the fourth set, but ultimately got up and continued playing.

Kyrgios, in his post-match interview, paid respect to Tsitsipas.

"Whatever happens on the court, I love him," Kyrgios said.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close