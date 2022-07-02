After calling for Tsitsipas to be defaulted, Kyrgios wins heated Wimbledon tilt

Combative Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) in a wild third-round match at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios fell in the first set despite going up 3-1, losing in a tie-break and complaining about missed calls by the line judge. He then roared back in the second with a thrilling set-winning point — and followed that up by asking for Tsitsipas to be kicked out of the match for hitting someone in the crowd with a ball.

"Give me all the Supervisors. I'm not playing until we get to the bottom of it," he said.

Then, during the third set, Tsitsipas also got upset with a call and later asked to see the supervisors to complain about Kyrgios's attitude. He then began repeatedly targeting the Australian with the ball, hitting him three times in a span of five minutes.

Kyrgios ultimately took the third set 6-3.

As if enough hadn't already happened, Kyrgios went down with an apparent lower-body injury in the fourth set, but ultimately got up and continued playing.

Kyrgios, in his post-match interview, paid respect to Tsitsipas.

"Whatever happens on the court, I love him," Kyrgios said.