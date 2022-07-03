Kyrgios, Tsitsipas fined following wild match at Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas speaks on the incident that saw him hitting a ball into the stands during his match with Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon, apologizing for his actions but saying he was provoked by Kyrgios' behavior. Courtesy: Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas was fined $10,000 by the All England Club, and Nick Kyrgios was docked $4,000 for actions during their wild third-round match at Wimbledon.

The tournament announced the penalties on Sunday, a day after Kyrgios beat Tsitsipas in four sets. Things got testy during the match — and there was more dislike for each other expressed during their news conferences.

Tsitsipas' fine was for unsportsmanlike conduct; he twice was warned by chair umpire Damien Dumusois for ball abuse. Two such code violations automatically result in losing a point.

Kyrgios lost money after Dumusois cited him for an audible obscenity. This was Kyrgios' second fine of the tournament. He was penalized $10,000 for spitting in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him during a first-round victory.

