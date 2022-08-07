Leylah Fernandez to play doubles with sister Bianca at National Bank Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez plays a shot against Italy's Martina Trevisan during their quarterfinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Family ties will run deep at Sobeys Stadium this week.

Leylah Annie Fernandez will be playing the National Bank Open doubles tournament alongside younger sister Bianca Jolie. The pair was announced as a wild-card entry in the tournament.

The Fernandez sisters were drawn to play Belgium's Kirsen Flipkens and Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The 18-year-old Bianca is currently the 941st-ranked player in the world. She came within one match of making the qualifiers in Toronto but fell to Marina Stakusic in the pre-qualifying tournament final for young Canadians last week.

Should they win, the sisters could face another all-Canadian pair composed of Rebecca Marino and Carol Zhao.

Fellow Canadian Gabriella Dabrowski and her partner Giuliana Olmos are slated as the tournament's second seed and have earned a first-round bye.

