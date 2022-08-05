Canada's Fernandez draws into bracket with world No. 1 Swiatek at National Bank Open

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez celebrates after defeating Latvia's Darja Semenistaja during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier singles tennis match. (Darryl Dyck/CP)

Canada's Leylah Fernandez has drawn into the same bracket as world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the National Bank Open.

The WTA event will be held at Toronto's Sobeys Stadium starting with the qualifying round on Saturday.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., will face a qualifier in the tournament's first round.

The 13th seed hasn't played since sustaining a right foot injury in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Swiatek, the event's top seed, has a bye in the first round.

Swiatek set a new record for the longest match win streak in the 21st century, winning 37 matches in a row earlier this year. She won the French Open and four WTA 1000 titles over that span.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., will face 11th seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the first round.

More from Sportsnet
Shapovalov to begin National Bank Open vs. De Minaur, Auger-Aliassime earns bye
Despite back pain, Andreescu plans to play at National Bank Open
When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close