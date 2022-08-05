Canada's Fernandez draws into bracket with world No. 1 Swiatek at National Bank Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez has drawn into the same bracket as world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the National Bank Open.

The WTA event will be held at Toronto's Sobeys Stadium starting with the qualifying round on Saturday.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., will face a qualifier in the tournament's first round.

The 13th seed hasn't played since sustaining a right foot injury in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Swiatek, the event's top seed, has a bye in the first round.

Swiatek set a new record for the longest match win streak in the 21st century, winning 37 matches in a row earlier this year. She won the French Open and four WTA 1000 titles over that span.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., will face 11th seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the first round.