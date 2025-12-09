National Bank Open champion Victoria Mboko was named women's player of the year by Tennis Canada on Tuesday, while Felix Auger-Aliassime took the men's player of the year honour.

Mboko, from Burlington, Ont., posted a 62-14 record across all competitions this year. She rocketed from No. 350 in the world rankings at the start of the season to her current No. 18 position.

Mboko's first career WTA Tour title came last summer as a wild-card entry in Montreal. She beat big names like Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina en route to the final of the WTA 1000 tournament, where she upset former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka.

The 19-year-old Canadian, who capped her breakout season with a title in Hong Kong last month, was also named women's singles player of the year and women's most improved player of the year.

Auger-Aliassime, 25, was also selected as men's singles player of the year after earning three ATP Tour titles and moving to a career-high No. 5 in the world rankings.

"What a season this has been for Canadian tennis, one that will undoubtedly be remembered for many years to come," Tennis Canada chief executive officer Gavin Ziv said in a statement.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, won ATP 250 titles in Brussels, Montpellier and Adelaide. He reached the final four at the season-ending ATP Finals and became the first Canadian to record multiple 50-win seasons (50-24).

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski won the women's doubles player of the year award, and Calgary's Cleeve Harper took the men's doubles player of the year honour.