No. 1 Swiatek defeats Sabalenka, will face No. 5 Jabeur in U.S. Open final

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (Matt Rourke/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the U.S. Open semifinals Thursday night to reach her first title match at Flushing Meadows. 

Swiatek will meet No. 5 Ons Jabeur for the championship on Saturday. 

Swiatek, a 21-year-old from Poland, already owns two trophies from the French Open’s red clay but never had been past the fourth round on New York’s hard courts. 

She kept coming back against Sabalenka. After dropping the first set, she took the second. After falling behind 4-2 in the third, she grabbed the last four games and 16 of the last 20 points. 

Jabeur beat Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close