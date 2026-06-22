Montreal's Gabriel Diallo advanced to the second round of the Eastbourne Open grass-court tennis tournament with a 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-5 win over France's Terence Atmane on Monday.

Diallo clinched the match when he picked up his third break in the deciding game.

The six-foot-eight Canadian was broken just once in the match and won 72 per cent of his service points, including 81 per cent on first serve.

Both players showed their power on the grass surface, with Diallo firing 12 aces and world No. 50 Atmane responding with 11.

Diallo will next face fourth seed Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina at the ATP 250 tournament. Diallo beat Etcheverry in the first round of last year's Miami Masters in their only previous meeting.

Diallo, who has seen his world ranking drop to No. 91 after reaching a career-high 33 last summer, improved his record this season to 7-15.