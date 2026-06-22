Canada's Alexis Galarneau is one step closer to the main draw at the All-England Club.

Galarneau won his opening match of Wimbledon qualifying 6-2, 6-2 over 12th-seeded Facundo Díaz of Argentina on Monday.

The 27-year-old from Laval, Que., converted on five of 10 break points, winning 29 receiving points compared to 14 for Diaz, who had just one break in three opportunities.

Galarneau will next face England's Oliver Tarvet in the second round on Wednesday, with one more win thereafter required to get into the Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Liam Draxl dropped his first-round qualifying match 6-2, 6-7 (3), 1-6 against Switzerland's Remy Bertola.

Women's qualifying begins Tuesday, with four Canadians set to compete, including Bianca Andreescu, Carol Zhao, Cadence Brace and Kayla Cross.