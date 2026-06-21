Leylah Fernandez is back on the winning track.

The Canadian snapped a three-match singles losing streak with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3 win over Great Britain's Katie Boulter in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open in Germany on Sunday.

Fernandez exacted some revenge on Boulter, who beat the Canadian in another three-setter earlier this month at Queen's Club.

Sunday's match took three hours and 12 minutes as Fernandez fought off 19 of 24 break-point chances for Boulter.

The Bad Homburg Open is a grass-court tune-up for Wimbledon next week.