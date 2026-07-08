Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani have advanced to their third Grand Slam women's doubles semifinal of the year after a 6-1, 6-2 win over Poland's Katarzina Piter and Anna Siskova of Czechia on Wednesday at Wimbledon.

Dabrowski and Stefani, the second seeds at the grass-court major, have yet to drop a set at the tournament and have held their opponents to two or fewer games won in six of the eight sets they have played.

The duo combined for an effective service game on Wednesday, winning 78 per cent of total service points and not facing break point.

They broke Piter and Siskova four times on nine chances in a match that was wrapped up in just under an hour.

Dabrowski and Stefani will next face Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Taiwan's En-shuo Liang at the All England Club.