Pospisil out at National Bank Open; Shapovalov to resume rain-suspended match

Danielle Michaud, Sharon Fichman, and Robert Bettauer discuss the performance of Vasek Pospisil in round of 64, believes he still has a lot of tennis left in him despite the loss against Tommy Paul.

MONTREAL — Canada's Vasek Pospisil was eliminated from singles play at the National Bank Open on Tuesday after dropping a 6-4, 6-4 decision to American Tommy Paul. 

Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., had three break points in the final game of the opening set but was unable to convert. Paul completed the victory in one hour, 25 minutes.

The start of the opening session at IGA Stadium was delayed about 90 minutes due to wet weather.

Pospisil received a wild-card entry in the 56-player draw. He's entered in the doubles draw with Italy's Jannik Sinner.

Wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., was down 2-3 to 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria when light rain returned in the afternoon.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to resume his suspended first-round match against Alex de Minaur of Australia later Tuesday. 

De Minaur had a 7-5, 6-6 lead when rain halted play Monday night with the second-set tiebreaker even at three points apiece.

Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, who received a first-round bye, will likely play his opening match Wednesday. The tournament continues through Sunday.

