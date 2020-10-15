Shapovalov beats Ivashka to reach St. Petersburg Open quarterfinals

Denis Shapovalov. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is heading to the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open.

The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat qualifier Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 6-1, 6-4 in a second-round match at the ATP Tour 500 event on Thursday.

Shapovalov, the world No. 12, saved all five break points he faced and won 89 per cent of points when he got his first serve in during the hard-court match.

The Canadian will face No. 5 seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Friday.

No. 6 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to face Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in a second-round match later Thursday.

