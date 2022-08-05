Shapovalov to begin National Bank Open vs. De Minaur, Auger-Aliassime earns bye

Felix Auger-Aliassime earned a first round bye and his first opponent at the National Bank Open is still to be determined following Friday afternoon's draw in Montreal.

The No. 9 player in the world was drawn to play against a qualified player in the second round. FAA could face fourth seed Casper Ruud, ninth seed Cameron Norrie or 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals.

Dennis Shapovalov will begin his tournament against Alex de Minaur. The Aussie is currently the No. 21 player in the world.

Laval, Que. native Alexis Galarneau earned a place in this year's tournament and is hoping to make a mark at home after his college career at NC State. The local product will face Gregor Dimitrov and could take on Shapovalov in the next round should both Canadians win.

Vasek Pospisil drew American Tommy Paul to begin his stay in Montreal. If Posipsil gets the better of Paul, he may face second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the next round.