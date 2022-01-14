Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert says she has ovarian cancer

Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, center, holds the trophy accompanied by former tennis players Billie Jean King, right, and Chris Evert after defeating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the final match of the 2021 WTA Finals. (Refugio Ruiz/AP)

Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer.

The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com; she is an on-air announcer for ESPN.

She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week.

"I've lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me,'' Evert said. "But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back.''

Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995.

Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

"Be your own advocate. Know your family's history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes,'' Evert said in the ESPN story. "Don't try to be a crusader and think this will pass.''

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close