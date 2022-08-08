The most compelling matchups to watch on Monday at the National Bank Open

After a weekend of qualifying in extreme heat, the National Bank Open picks up steam on Monday with the main draw beginning for the women in Toronto and the men in Montreal.

While the schedule looks fun, the only issue could be the weather, with rain in the forecast in both cities.

Here’s a look at the most compelling matchups at both venues on opening day.

Women's headliner

No. 13 Leylah Annie Fernandez (Canada) vs. Qualifier Storm Sanders (Australia), 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., plays her first match since suffering a Grade 3 stress fracture in her right foot in a quarterfinal loss at the French Open on May 31.

The 19-year-old Canadian has a favourable draw, facing a player ranked outside the top 200.

Sanders hasn’t won a match in a main draw this year.

Men's headliner

Denis Shapovalov (Canada) vs. Alex de Minaur (Australia), 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., has slipped to No. 22 in the rankings – as of Sunday -- after losing seven of his past eight matches.

De Minaur was one spot above him at No. 21.

The Australian is 2-0 lifetime against Shapovalov, who hopes to replicate his 2017 Montreal magic when he stunned Rafael Nadal.

Other highlights

Serena Williams (U.S.) vs. 'Lucky Loser' Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Spain), Approximately 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

The 40-year-old Williams will play an official singles match for just the second time this year on Monday.

After losing in the first round at Wimbledon, the 23-time Grand Slam champ begins hard-court prep for the U.S. Open against a player ranked outside the top 50.

Last time in Toronto in 2019, Williams made the final before retiring because of injury in the first set against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu.

Andy Murray (Great Britain) vs. No. 10 Taylor Fritz (U.S.), Not before 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

With Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal not in Montreal, Murray is the lone player from that familiar foursome to be taking the court.

Now 35, Murray will be an underdog against Fritz. The Brit did reach a final in June at the Stuttgart Open, but then exited in the second round of Wimbledon at home.

Fritz has been battling a foot injury and stopped playing a match last week in the third set in Washington, where temperatures were very high.

Fritz has said the injury has prevented him from doing his usual fitness routine.

Full women's schedule

Centre court (starts at 11 a.m. ET)

[15] Simona Halep (ROU) vs. [LL] Donna Vekic (CRO)

[LL] Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) vs Serena Williams (USA)

Sloane Stephens (USA) vs. Sofia Kenin (USA)

Night session (starts at 7 p.m. ET)

{Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) vs. [13] Leylah Annie Fernandez (CAN)

Jill Teichmann (SUI) vs. [WC] Venus Williams (USA)

National Bank Grandstand Court (starts at 11 a.m. ET)

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs. [Q] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs. [14] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Alize Cornet (FRA) vs. Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs. Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA)

[WC] Katherine Sebov (CAN) vs. Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

Court 1 (starts at 11 a.m. ET)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs. Martina Trevisan (ITA)

[16] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs. Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

[Q] Asia Muhammad (USA) vs. Madison Keys (USA)

Court 4 (12 p.m. ET)

[8] A. Guarachi (CHI) / A. Klepac (SLO) vs. [WC] R. Marino (CAN) / C. Zhao (CAN)

Full Montreal Schedule

Centre Court (starts at 12 p.m.)

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs. Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Not before 2 p.m. ET: [WC] Andy Murray (GBR) vs. [10] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Night session (starts at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs. Alex de Minaur (AUS)

[12] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Rogers Court (starts at 12 p.m. ET)

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs. Karen Khachanov (RUS)

Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs. Jenson Brooksby (USA)

[Q] Hugo Gaston (FRA) vs. [Q] Jack Draper (GBR)

Night session (starts at 6:30 p.m. ET)

[Q] Marcos Giron (USA) vs. [14] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

[Q] Fabio Fognini (ITA) vs. Holger Rune (DEN)

Court 9 (starts at 12 p.m. ET)

Alex Molcan (SVK) vs. Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

G. Dimitrov (BUL) / A. Rublev vs. M. Ebden (AUS) / M. Purcell (AUS)

B. Bonzi (FRA) / G. Monfils (FRA) vs. [WC] V. Pospisil (CAN) / J. Sinner (ITA)

[Q] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) vs. [Q] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Court 5 (starts at 1 p.m. ET)

[6] T. Puetz (GER) / M. Venus (NZL) vs.H. Hurkacz (POL) / J. Zielinski (POL)

J. Murray (GBR) / B. Soares (BRA) vs. D. Evans (GBR) / J. Peers (AUS)

Sportsnet broadcast schedule

Women’s: 11 a.m. ET (Sportsnet ONE / SN NOW); 6:30 p.m. ET (SN NOW)

Men’s: 12 p.m. ET (Sportsnet / SN NOW); 6:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet ONE)