Wawrinka beats Murray at rare ATP Challenger Tour match between Grand Slam champs
Britain's Andy Murray, left, and Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka pose for photographers prior to their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2016. Stan Wawrinka beat Andy Murray 6-3, 6-0 in Bordeaux, France, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in what is believed to be the first ATP Challenger Tour matchup in more than 40 years between two past major champions. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)