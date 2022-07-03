Wimbledon Week 1 takeaways: Djokovic, Nadal picking up steam

The grass courts are lively and slick and the most prestigious tennis tournament on the planet is halfway complete.

We are through the first week of action at the All England Club as full crowds have been captivated by the high-octane shot making, mesmerizing rallies, and deft skills of the world’s very best competing on the impeccably manicured lawns.

Here are five takeaways from the first week of action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships:

Djokovic and Nadal still on a collision course

The two greatest champions in the men’s field are through to the second week unscathed.

Three-time defending champ Novak Djokovic has reminded everyone of his talent and brilliance on the grass court surface, comfortably moving through to the quarterfinalswith just two sets lost in total.

After a challenging 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 first-round win over Soonwoo Kwon of Korea, Djokovic has promptly raised his level and in reaching the quarterfinals, looks every bit the favourite with his exceptional movement on the surface, unparalleled consistency and shot making.

Djokovic also set a new piece of history at the tournament.

He’s the only player, man or woman, in the Open Era to record 80 or more match wins at all four grand slams.

Djokovic has not lost a match at Wimbledon in 1,817 days.

His biggest test yet will await as he faces Italy’s Jannik Sinner, a dynamic 20-year-old with outstanding skills from the baseline, in the quarters.

Sinner is into his first Wimbledon quarterfinal after a decisive 6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 win over Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz.

Similarly, Rafael Nadal navigated a tough opening round, beating Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Cerundolo began punishing forehands and pushing Nadal out of his comfort zone, before the Spanish star rallied from a break down in the fourth set and raced to victory.

Since then, he’s improved with each passing match, and played his best tennis in the third round of a testy affair against Lorenzo Sonego, dismantling the Italian 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

With last year’s finalist Matteo Berrettini out after testing positive for COVID-19, and an exit from Stefanos Tsitsipas, there are no top-10 players left in the bottom half of his draw.

Nadal is seeking his first finals appearance at the All England Club in 11 years, and is also giving chase to the esteemed and rare calendar slam -- winning all four majors in a single season.

Canadians flame out early

Despite the high hopes many carried for their chances, it was a disappointing Wimbledon for Canadians as all four singles competitors failed to advance past the second round.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked ninth in the world and had shown positive form on grass over a week prior with a semifinals run in Halle, Germany could not solve Maxime Cressy in his first-round match.

The French American serve-and-volleyer defeated him 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6, delivering a clinical performance with 19 aces and 81 per cent of points won off the first serve.

Denis Shapovalov, who reached last year’s semifinals, snapped an ugly six-match losing skid with a challenging five set victory over France’s Arthur Rinderknech in the opening round.

He’d falter in his second match, falling in a tight four-set contest to American Brandon Nakashima.

Bianca Andreescu, who perhaps had the highest of expectations after reaching a WTA final the previous week in Germany, was also unable to string together consecutive victories.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina ousted the 22-year-old 6-4, 7-6 in the second round of the event and has carried her impressive form to the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s Rebecca Marino, who qualified for the main draw for the first time since 2011, lost in the first round to Katarzyna Kawa of Poland.

There is one Canadian hopeful left, as Ottawa’s Gaby Dabrowski has reached the quarterfinals of mixed doubles alongside partner John Peers of Australia.

With Swiatek out, women’s field as open as ever

Four WTA titles, a second French Open crown, and 37 matches later, the streak has finally ended.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek had her historic winning streak snapped, as she fell in the third round to veteran Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, 6-4, 6-2.

The upset victory has played a key part in creating a diverse and unexpected field of players that remains in the women's draw.

Only two top-10 players are still standing with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur advancing to the quarterfinals, and Spain’s Paula Badosa into the round of 16.

Tatjana Maria, Marie Bouzkova, and Jule Niemeier are all first-time quarterfinalists, producing surprise runs on the grass courts.

France’s Harmony Tan defeated seven-time champ Serena Williams in the first round and carried the confidence from that victory to her first round of 16 at a major.

Halep could add to major tally

Just one former slam champion is in contention, with Wimbledon 2019 winner Simona Halep into the final 16.

Halep has reached the second week of the event five times in her career.

She also has a high-profile star in her box in Patrick Mouratoglou, who famously coached Williams from 2012 until this season.

Halep, one of the tour’s steelier and determined competitors, has shown the perfect balance between aggression and defence through her first three wins.

She is also a brilliant mover on the surface, staying balanced and flexible on the quick playing grass.

Halep has won 16 of her last 17 matches on grass courts. An intriguing encounter now awaits against Badosa.

Kyrgios is winning and agitating

Australian Nick Kyrgios is a ludicrously talented tennis player.

We know this much.

How the tennis world feels about his boorish antics?

It really depends on who you ask.

The topic of Kyrgios’ behaviour has seemed to have driven a wedge amongst the most passionate tennis fans as we’re trapped in an existential debate of what is acceptable and what is offsides on a tennis court.

Fair or foul, he’s into the round of 16.

Kyrgios, within spurts of lambasting chair umpires, shouting audible obscenities, and engaging in verbal spats (at times, literally), has produced immense tennis.

The 27-year-old Aussie deconstructed world no. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas’ game with a mesmerizing 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 win over the Greek competitor.

The match was as much about the tennis as it was about theatrics, as Kyrgios rattled Tsitsipas past the brink of frustration. Tstisipas did not mince words in his press conference afterwards, labelling his opponent a bully.

For all his alleged bullying, Kyrgios has no doubt achieved success in the sport.

He’s won six ATP titles, produced a Grand Slam title in doubles from the Australian Open earlier this season, and reached quarterfinals at two of the four majors.

While Kyrgios' talent and skill set should be enough to rise him to the upper echelons of the game and contend for major titles, his volatile temperament and demeanour will more than likely be his undoing.