Zverev fined $40K, loses prize money and points for outburst

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was fined $40,000 by the men's professional tennis tour and will forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open after hitting the chair umpire's stand with his racket following a loss in doubles.

In addition to those penalties, the ATP announced Thursday it would undertake "a further review of the incident.''

Zverev was the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up. He is currently ranked No. 3 and was the defending singles champion in Acapulco.

The 24-year-old German was kicked out of the tournament after yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire's chair no fewer than four times.

Zverev and partner Marcelo Melo had just lost a doubles match to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara. Just before the match ended, Germani gave Zverev a code violation for yelling and swearing while arguing about a shot that was ruled in, setting up match point.

The ATP said Zverev was fined $20,000 each for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct, the maximum penalty for each violation.

He loses his full prize money for singles and doubles of $31,570 and all rankings points earned at the tournament.

In October, the ATP opened an investigation into a former girlfriend's accusations of domestic abuse by Zverev. The former girlfriend first made the accusations in 2020.

More from Sportsnet
Zverev apologizes after being kicked out of Mexican Open for violent outburst
Djokovic to be replaced as No. 1 by Medvedev after Dubai loss

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close