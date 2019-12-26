Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu started the season as an up-and-coming teenager eager to make her mark on the WTA Tour.

She finished the campaign as one of its top stars.

Andreescu, who beat Serena Williams to win the U.S. Open title, is the runaway winner of the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as The Canadian Press female athlete of the year.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title with her stunning victory in New York.

Andreescu won two other WTA events this past season — including the Rogers Cup in Toronto — and jumped almost 150 positions in the world rankings.

She picked up all but two of the 68 votes in the year-end poll of reporters, broadcasters and editors from across the country.

