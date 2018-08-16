Bouchard upsets Kozlova to advance at VanOpen

VANCOUVER — Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Odlum Brown VanOpen with a three-set upset of No. 1 seed Kateryna Kozlova on Thursday.

The native of Westmount, Que., topped the 90th-ranked Ukrainian 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 at the ITF Pro Circuit women’s and ATP Challenger Tour men’s tournament.

"It was a really tough match and she’s a solid player, so I keep fighting and I think I raised my level in the third, which helps," Bouchard said after the match.

Bouchard, who is No. 128 in the world, will face Nao Hibino of Japan on Friday.

Earlier Thursday, Rebecca Marino of Vancouver downed No. 2 seed Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium 7-5, 7-5 at her hometown event.

She is slated to play qualifier Martina Trevisan of Italy in quarterfinal action Thursday.