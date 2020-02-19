Canada’s Andreescu drops out of Qatar Open due to lingering knee injury

Bianca-Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu of Canada suffers a knee injury during the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Andy Wong / AP)

DOHA, Qatar — Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has dropped out of next week’s Qatar Total Open because of a lingering left knee injury.

The reigning U.S. Open champion hasn’t played a competitive match since she suffered the injury in late October at the WTA Finals in China.

The US$2.940-million Qatar event is a Premier 5 tournament, the third-highest ranking on the WTA circuit behind the four Grand Slams and Premier Mandatory events.

Andreescu isn’t entered in another tournament until the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., March 11-22, a Premier Mandatory event she won during her breakthrough 2019 campaign.

Despite her lack of action, Andreescu is projected to rise to an all-time Canadian best of No. 4 in the WTA Tour rankings next week, up one spot from last week.

Andreescu, a 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., and Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., both have a career-high ranking of No. 5.

