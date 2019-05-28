Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to 2nd round of French Open

Bianca Andreescu. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

PARIS — Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the second round of the French Open.

The No. 22 seed from Mississauga, Ont., edged lucky loser Maria Bouzcova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a match completed Tuesday after being suspended because of darkness on Monday.

Each player had won one set when the match was suspended Monday.

Andreescu, 18, was playing for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in late March. That injury came after her breakthrough win at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament.

Andreescu will face American Sofia Kenin in the second round.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., was scheduled to play her first-round match later Monday.

