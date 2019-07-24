Canadian Bianca Andreescu drops out of Citi Open with shoulder injury

Bianca Andreescu of Canada against Germany's Julia Goerges during the singles final of the ASB Classic tennis tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Symes)

Top Canadian women’s tennis player Bianca Andreescu has dropped out of the Citi Open in Washington next week because of an ongoing shoulder injury.

The decision raises concerns about whether the 19-year-old will be healthy for her hometown tournament — the Rogers Cup in Toronto. Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., is scheduled to be the evening headliner for her first match of the tournament on Aug. 6.

Andreescu suffered the shoulder injury during her breakout March that saw her win a big WTA Tour event in Indian Wells, Calif., before retiring from a fourth-round match in Miami.

The world No. 24 has played just one match since then, winning her opener at the French Open before dropping out.

Canadians Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Eugenie Bouchard all are scheduled to play in the Citi Open before returning to Canada for Rogers Cup week.

The men’s Rogers Cup is in Montreal this year. Main draws for the men’s and women’s Rogers Cup events begin on Aug. 5.

More from Sportsnet
Brazilian tennis player Beatriz Haddad Maia fails doping test
Associated Press
genie-bouchard-plays-a-forehand-at-the-australian-open
Bouchard loses seventh straight match, falls in opening round at Lausanne
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.