Davis Cup Finals: Full Standings, schedule, results from Madrid

denis-shapovalov-celebrates-at-davis-cup

Canada's Denis Shapovalov. (Jon Blacker/CP)

The revamped Davis Cup Finals are underway with 18 teams competing in a new week-long event in Madrid.

Canada is in Group F with Italy and the United States, with each country playing two singles and one doubles match against each other.

The winners of each of the six groups plus two wild-card teams will advance to the knockout stage.

Group A      
Team Win Loss Rubber W-L
France 1 0 2-1
Serbia 0 0 0-0
Japan 0 1 1-2
Group B      
Team Win Loss Rubber W-L
Russia 1 0 3-0
Spain 0 0 0-0
Croatia 0 1 0-3
Group C      
Team Win Loss Rubber W-L
Argentina 1 0 3-0
Germany 0 0 0-0
Chile 0 1 0-3
Group D      
Team Win Loss Rubber W-L
Belgium 1 0 2-1
Australia 0 0 0-0
Colombia 0 1 1-2
Group E      
Team Win Loss Rubber W-L
Great Britain 0 0 0-0
Kazakhstan 0 0 0-0
Netherlands 0 0 0-0
Group F      
Team Win Loss Rubber W-L
Canada 1 0 2-1
USA 0 0 0-0
Italy 0 1 1-2

If Canada finishes atop their group, they will face the winner of Group D which features Belgium, Australia and Colombia. If they earn a wild-card spot, they will play either the winner of Group A or B.

Here is the upcoming playoff schedule for the tournament. All Canadian matches can be seen on Sportsnet One and Sportsnet Now.

Date Round Matchup Result
Nov. 18 Round Robin Canada vs. Italy Canada wins 2-1
Nov. 19 Round Robin Canada vs. USA TBD
Nov. 21 Quarterfinal 1 Group D winner vs. Group F winner TBD
Nov. 22 Quarterfinal 2 Group A winner vs. wild-card team TBD
Nov. 22 Quarterfinal 3 Group B winner vs. wild-card team TBD
Nov. 22 Quarterfinal 4 Group C winner vs. Group E winner TBD
Nov. 23 Semifinal 1 Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner TBD
Nov. 23 Semifinal 2 Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner TBD
Nov. 24 Final Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner TBD
