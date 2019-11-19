Davis Cup Finals: Full Standings, schedule, results from Madrid

The revamped Davis Cup Finals are underway with 18 teams competing in a new week-long event in Madrid.

Canada is in Group F with Italy and the United States, with each country playing two singles and one doubles match against each other.

The winners of each of the six groups plus two wild-card teams will advance to the knockout stage.

Group A Team Win Loss Rubber W-L France 1 0 2-1 Serbia 0 0 0-0 Japan 0 1 1-2 Group B Team Win Loss Rubber W-L Russia 1 0 3-0 Spain 0 0 0-0 Croatia 0 1 0-3 Group C Team Win Loss Rubber W-L Argentina 1 0 3-0 Germany 0 0 0-0 Chile 0 1 0-3 Group D Team Win Loss Rubber W-L Belgium 1 0 2-1 Australia 0 0 0-0 Colombia 0 1 1-2 Group E Team Win Loss Rubber W-L Great Britain 0 0 0-0 Kazakhstan 0 0 0-0 Netherlands 0 0 0-0 Group F Team Win Loss Rubber W-L Canada 1 0 2-1 USA 0 0 0-0 Italy 0 1 1-2

If Canada finishes atop their group, they will face the winner of Group D which features Belgium, Australia and Colombia. If they earn a wild-card spot, they will play either the winner of Group A or B.

Here is the upcoming playoff schedule for the tournament. All Canadian matches can be seen on Sportsnet One and Sportsnet Now.