Davis Cup Finals: Full Standings, schedule, results from Madrid

The revamped Davis Cup Finals are underway with 18 teams competing in a new week-long event in Madrid.
Canada is in Group F with Italy and the United States, with each country playing two singles and one doubles match against each other.
The winners of each of the six groups plus two wild-card teams will advance to the knockout stage.
Group A
Team
Win
Loss
Rubber W-L
France
1
0
2-1
Serbia
0
0
0-0
Japan
0
1
1-2
Group B
Team
Win
Loss
Rubber W-L
Russia
1
0
3-0
Spain
0
0
0-0
Croatia
0
1
0-3
Group C
Team
Win
Loss
Rubber W-L
Argentina
1
0
3-0
Germany
0
0
0-0
Chile
0
1
0-3
Group D
Team
Win
Loss
Rubber W-L
Belgium
1
0
2-1
Australia
0
0
0-0
Colombia
0
1
1-2
Group E
Team
Win
Loss
Rubber W-L
Great Britain
0
0
0-0
Kazakhstan
0
0
0-0
Netherlands
0
0
0-0
Group F
Team
Win
Loss
Rubber W-L
Canada
1
0
2-1
USA
0
0
0-0
Italy
0
1
1-2
If Canada finishes atop their group, they will face the winner of Group D which features Belgium, Australia and Colombia. If they earn a wild-card spot, they will play either the winner of Group A or B.
Here is the upcoming playoff schedule for the tournament.