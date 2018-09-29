Krunic wins Beijing opener after losing first nine games

Aleksandra Krunic, of Serbia. (Jason DeCrow/AP)

BEIJING — Unseeded Aleksandra Krunic made a remarkable comeback to oust sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the first round of the China Open on Saturday.

Krunic dropped the first nine games of the match and was down 4-1 in the second set before prevailing 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

In another stunner, fifth-seeded Petra Kvitova was upset by unseeded Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-2, 6-1.

Gavrilova saved six of seven break points and broke serve six times to oust the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Last year’s semifinalist, Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, beat Magdalena Rybarikova 6-4, 7-6 (3), while No. 10 seed Julia Goerges of Germany beat Johanna Konta 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to advance.

Donna Vekic of Croatia and Danielle Collins of the United States also moved on.

