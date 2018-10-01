Serena Williams goes topless, sings for breast cancer video

Serena Williams reacts after winning a point. (Julio Cortez/AP)

NEW YORK – Tennis great Serena Williams goes topless and sings "I Touch Myself" in a video to promote breast cancer awareness month.

With her hands covering her breasts, Williams writes in the Instagram post that the video took her out of her "comfort zone." But she said she wanted to do it because early detection saves so many lives.

The video is part of the I Touch Myself Project, which is dedicated to Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett. The 53-year-old Australian died after a long battle with breast cancer in 2013.

Williams said Amphlett "gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first."

