Serena Williams receives wild card to Rogers Cup in Montreal

Serena Williams has received a wild card to the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is ranked 28th in the world in the WTA rankings after taking over a year off from competitive tennis due to the birth of her child.

She’s played in four tournaments in 2018, most recently at Wimbledon, in which she fell in the final to Angelique Kerber.

“We are, of course, very pleased to be able to announce the participation of Serena Williams as we have awarded her a wild card,” said Rogers Cup tournament director Eugène Lapierre in a release. “After announcing our player list a few weeks ago, we were only missing Serena to complete our dream tournament. Serena has impressed everyone with the speed at which she was able to return to a high level of play. She has always been a fighter and she is proving it once again.

“I know that the fans will be happy to see her in action in Montreal. We are looking forward to welcoming her back.”

The 36-year-old is a three-time winner of the Rogers Cup, with all of her Canadian titles coming in Toronto.

Williams will receive a wild card reserved for former world No. 1s, players who were ranked in the top 20 in 2017 or who have won a Grand Slam, WTA Finals, or Premier Mandatory title earlier in their careers. Victoria Azarenka was also given this entry back in June.

Eugenie Bouchard has also been given one of three wild cards reserved for Canadian players.

The first round gets underway on Monday, Aug. 6.