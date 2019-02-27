Sharapova pulls out of Miami because of shoulder procedure

Maria Sharapova speaks with her coach during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2019 match against Daria Gavrilova in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

MIAMI — Maria Sharapova says she has undergone a "small procedure" on her right shoulder that will need a few weeks to heal, requiring her to pull out of next month’s Miami Open.

Sharapova said she has struggled since last summer with shoulder pain caused by a fraying tendon and small labrum tear. She tried unsuccessfully to solve the problem with exercise.

"Although this has been a very long process, I am incredibly committed to getting back strong, and more importantly without the pain I was playing with at the beginning of this year," she wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

The five-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t played since pulling out of a tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, in late January after winning her first-round match. She won three matches at the Australian Open and is ranked 29th.

