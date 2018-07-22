Top-seed Alize Cornet beats Mandy Minella in Gstaad final

Alize Cornet of France celebrates with the trophy after beating Mandy Minella of Luxembourg during the final game at the WTA Ladies Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, this Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Anthony Anex/AP)

GSTAAD, Switzerland — Top-seeded Alize Cornet of France won her sixth career title by beating Mandy Minella of Luxembourg 6-4, 7-6 (6) in the Ladies’ Championship Gstaad final on Sunday.

Minella, playing in her first final on tour at age 32, was seeking to become the third mother to win a WTA singles title in the past year.

The 48th-ranked Cornet did not drop a set all week in the Swiss Alps clay-court event to win her first title since January 2016, at the Hobart International in Australia.

Cornet won five of the 20 break points she held against the 226th-ranked Minella.

The 28-year-old Frenchwoman clinched the first set with a drop-shot winner, and saved two set points in the second-set tiebreaker.

