U.S. Open draw: 6 storylines to watch out for early on

The draw for the 2018 U.S. Open was announced on Thursday and here are some interesting potential storylines we’ve noticed that could play out in the early part of the tournament.

Raonic gets a tough early path

Milos Raonic is attempting to make the draining climb back into the world top 10, and he’ll have to put together some significant runs at Slams and Masters events in order to do that.

The draw in New York didn’t make it easy on the Canadian No. 1, who will be facing American Jared Donaldson right off the bat.

The 21-year-old Donaldson is one of the U.S.’s brightest tennis prospects, and made the third round of this Slam two years ago.

The two have met once before, with Raonic beating the youngster in 2016 at the Rogers Cup. They would have played again at the 2017 Miami Open but Raonic withdrew with an injury allowing Donaldson to advance in a walkover.

If the Canadian can fight off Donaldson, he’ll likely get the pesky Gilles Simon in Round 2, and quite possibly one of Stan Wawrinka or Gregor Dimitrov in Round 3.

Potential for Bouchard-Sharapova grudge match

There are a couple ifs to this one, but for now the possibility exists that Canada’s Genie Bouchard could meet an old foe in Round 1.

Bouchard is currently in qualifying (and playing well, having won two straight matches by scores of 6-0, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-2), and will face American Jamie Loeb on Friday with a spot in the main draw on the line.

If she wins, she could set up a meeting with Maria Sharapova in Round 1. If we get lucky and the draw goes a certain way.

Sharapova, the 22-seed, is set to face a qualifier, and it would be quite something for the her to face Bouchard.

The two have a frosty history, with Bouchard calling the Russian a “cheater” and suggesting she shouldn’t be allowed to return to the WTA after testing positive for meldonium.

They’ve played once since those remarks were made, with Bouchard winning 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 at Madrid last year in what appeared to be a Bouchard Back On Track™ performance. It’s the Canadian’s only win in five matches with Sharapova.

Ferrer’s last U.S. Open might not last long

David Ferrer had been a staple near – but not quite at – the top of the men’s game throughout his impressive career.

One of the best players to never win a Slam is in New York for his last U.S. Open and has been served the unenviable task of drawing world No. 1 and defending champion Rafael Nadal.

Ferrer, 36, has struggled this season and has just six wins in 30 meetings with his countryman.

It seems rather unlikely that the former world No. 3 will make a run here in what he has said will be his last Grand Slam tournament.

Williams sisters could meet in Round 3

Two of the game’s greatest could be set for a clash in the third round, with Serena and Venus Williams on a collision course for the 30th time as professionals.

Venus beat her younger sister at Indian Wells this year, breaking Serena’s three-match winning streak.

The 38-year-old Venus made the semifinals of this event last year, while Serena was absent due to her pregnancy.

Potential Tiafoe-de Minaur matchup offers intrigue

Frances Tiafoe will has drawn 29-seed Adrian Mannarino for his opening match, a tough test for the 20-year-old who’s never made it past the third round of a Slam in his young career.

Tiafoe will be in tough against a stable player like Mannarino, but the home favourite has the shot-making ability to surprise. A potential matchup with another rising star could await in Round 2 should the American pull off a win.

Alex de Minaur is the second-youngest player in the ATP top 100 (Canada’s Denis Shapovalov edges him by a couple of months), and will be making his second appearance at the U.S. Open main draw.

De Minaur has been playing well this summer, having advanced to the final at the Washington Open before losing to world No. 4 Alex Zverev.

The 19-year-old, like Tiafoe, has shown plenty of promise in his young professional career and fans of the Next Gen would surely be thrilled to see the two do battle next week. De Minaur doesn’t have the power of Tiafoe, but the Aussie moves well around the court and has been making steady progress this year.

De Minaur beat Tiafoe at the qualifying for the Brisbane International back in 2017.

Other Canadians still in hunt for qualifying spots

Genie Bouchard isn’t the only Canadian attempting to play her way into the main draw.

Francoise Abanda is also a win away after beating Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets on Thursday and will face either Jasmine Paolini or Karolina Muchova on Friday.

Peter Polansky takes on Donald Young on Friday looking for a fourth Grand Slam appearance (he made the previous three as a Lucky Loser this year), and then there’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime takes on American Christoher Eubanks on Thursday, as the teenager attempts to make his first Grand Slam main draw.

The 18-year-old has been considered a star in the making ever since winning a professional match at the age of 14.

He made a nice appearance at the Rogers Cup in Toronto earlier this month, knocking off Lucas Pouille before bowing out in Round 2, and figures to break out in a big way soon.