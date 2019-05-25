Ukrainian teenager Yastremska wins clay title in Strasbourg

dayana-yastremska-makes-forehand-shot

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska makes a forehand return. (Andy Brownbill/AP)

STRASBOURG, France — Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska beat Caroline Garcia 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (3) to win the Internationaux de Strasbourg on Saturday in the longest final of the WTA season.

Yastremska wasted two match points in the second set and saved one in the third before closing out the encounter in 2 hours, 58 minutes.

It’s the third title in eight months for the 19-year-old Yastremska, who also won in Hong Kong and Thailand, and the first of her career on clay.

At the French Open, which starts on Sunday, Yastremska opens against 28th-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro.

Garcia, who is seeded 24th at Roland Garros, will meet Mona Barthel.

