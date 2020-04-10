Tennis Canada looking at options for postponing Rogers Cup in Montreal

Tennis Canada is discussing its options with the WTA regarding the postponement of the women’s wing of the Rogers Cup in Montreal in light of the Quebec government’s directive Friday requesting the cancellation of all sporting and cultural events until Aug. 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu was slated to defend her Rogers Cup title at tournament from Aug. 7 to 16.

“We understand the decision coming from the Government of Quebec who has to consider the health and safety of the Quebec population,” Eugene Lapierre, tournament director of the Rogers Cup in Montreal, said in a statement.

“Our priority in the management of this crisis has always been to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our players, fans, volunteers, partners and employees, and therefore our decisions will reflect this. We hope that our discussions with the WTA will allow us to make an official announcement on the status of the Rogers Cup by tomorrow.”

The split event sees Montreal and Toronto alternate between hosting the men’s and women’s tournaments. Toronto is scheduled to host the men this year.