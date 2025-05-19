It was a good day at the office for Canada's Bianca Andreescu.

The 24-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., cruised past Xinxin Yao 6-0, 6-0 during the opening round of French Open qualifying Monday.

Andreescu needed just 57 minutes to complete the first double-bagel victory of her pro career. She accomplished the feat once previously during the Junior Billie Jean King Cup in 2016, according to wtatennis.com.

The 2019 US Open champion fired only one ace but won 68 per cent of her return points to convert on six of 10 break point attempts.

Fellow Canadians Marina Stakusic and Carson Branstine also advanced to the second round of qualifying.

Stakusic scored a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Lauren Davis while Branstine defeated Whitney Osuigwe 6-4, 6-2.