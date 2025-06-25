Carson Branstine defeated Bianca Andreescu 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1 in an all-Canadian second-round Wimbledon women's qualifier on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Branstine, a California native who represents Canada through family ties in Toronto, was coming off a first-round upset of top seed and French Open semifinalist Lois Boisson.
Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., struggled on serve, winning just 57 per cent of her first-serve points. The 2019 U.S. Open champion managed only three aces compared to Branstine’s six.
Branstine, who opened her grass season earlier this month with her first WTA Tour main-draw win in the Netherlands, will next face Cyprus’s Raluca Serban with a Wimbledon main-draw berth on the line.
Also Wednesday, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., lost his second-round men's qualifier 6-3, 6-2 to Britain’s Oliver Tarvet.
Toronto’s Victoria Mboko, 18, was scheduled to face Switzerland’s Valentina Ryser later in the day.
