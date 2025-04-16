Bianca Andreescu may not have won in her return to the WTA Tour, but the Canadian did show she still is capable of battling it out in long matches.

In her first match in nearly six months, Andreescu lost to Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2) in the first round of the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole in Rouen, France, on Wednesday.

The clay-court, WTA 250 event is a tune-up for the French Open.

Andreescu, 24, was playing for the first time since she lost a quarterfinal match at the Japan Open on Oct. 24, 2024.

The Mississauga, Ont., product announced in February that her return would be delayed following an appendectomy.

Andreescu has been limited by injuries the last couple of years. She missed nine months with a back issue before returning to action in May 2024.

After winning the U.S. Open to highlight an outstanding 2019 season, Andreescu has fallen down the rankings. She's currently ranked No. 130 after reaching a career-high of No. 4 in 2019.