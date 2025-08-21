US Open aspirations will have to wait for Canadian Cadence Brace.
The Oakville, Ont. native lost her second qualifying match to Veronika Erjavec in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) on Thursday, rendering her ineligible to qualify for the final Grand Slam of the season.
A player requires three qualifying wins in order to get a spot in the main draw, which begins Saturday.
She beat Japanese veteran Nao Hibino in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 6-3) on Tuesday for her first qualifying win.
Brace, 20, is entering her second NCAA season as LSU.
