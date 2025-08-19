After squeezing in to US Open women's singles qualifying, Canada's Cadence Brace has recorded a nice victory.

The native of Oakville, Ont., who is entering her second NCAA season at LSU, beat Japanese veteran Nao Hibino 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday in New York.

Brace, 20, is ranked 223rd in the world and was one of the last players to get a qualifying-draw spot. Hibino, a former top-50 player, is ranked 180th.

Brace will need two more wins to get a spot in the main draw, which starts Sunday.

Meanwhile, Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont. lost 6-3, 6-2 to Hanne Vandewinkel of Belgium in the first round of qualifying, while Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont. 7-5, 6-2 to Kyrian Jacquet of France in the opening round of men's qualifying.

Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to play later Tuesday.