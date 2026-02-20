Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski is through to the final at the Dubai Championships.

Dabrowski and partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil defeated Anna Danilina, of Kazakhstan, and Aleksandra Krunic, of Serbia, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 in doubles semifinal play Friday.

Dabrowski and Stefani converted four-of-nine break-point chances and won 67.5 per cent of their first-serve points. The fifth seeds rallied after dropping the opening set to close out the match in one hour, 29 minutes.

Dabrowski and Stefani will face Laura Siegemund, of Germany, and Vera Zvonareva, of Russia, in Sunday’s final.

Dabrowski reunited with Stefani this season after stepping away from a 2 1/2-year partnership with New Zealand's Erin Routliffe that produced multiple titles, including two US Opens.