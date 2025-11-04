Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand partner Erin Routliffe lost 6-4, 7-6 (3) to Czechia's Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend at the WTA Finals on Tuesday.

The No. 3 seeds led 5-2 in the second set before Siniakova and Townsend rallied.

Dabrowski and Routliffe had defeated the same pair in last year’s WTA Finals championship match and again in this year’s U.S. Open final.

The victory evened the head-to-head between the two teams at two wins apiece.

Siniakova and Townsend improved to 2-0 in group play.