Leylah Fernandez was eliminated in the Round of 32 at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday, falling 7-6 (5), 6-4 to Indonesia’s Janice Tjen.

The 23-year-old from Laval, Que., fired six aces but also six double faults and won just 39 per cent of her second-serve points. Tjen converted four of nine break-point chances to secure the straight-set victory.

Fernandez, unseeded in the WTA 1000 event, is ranked 29th in the world after dropping two spots last week. Tjen is ranked No. 46.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s Victoria Mboko pulled out of the Dubai event Monday, citing a right-elbow injury.

The 19-year-old entered the week ranked in the top 10 after finishing runner-up in Doha.