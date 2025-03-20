Leylah Fernandez advanced to the third round of the Miami Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over Alycia Parks of the United States on Thursday.

After dominating the first-set tiebreaker, Fernandez carried that momentum into the second set where she scored three breaks while surrendering one and earned 59.3 per cent of total points.

Fernandez improved to 2-0 against Parks, with their only other meeting coming at the 2024 Australian Open.

The 22-year-old from Laval, Que., will next face American Ashlyn Krueger as she looks to advance to the Round of 16 of the WTA 1000 tournament for the first time in her career.

Fernandez had a bye into the second round after entering the tournament as the 26th seed.