Canada's Leylah Fernandez advanced to the third round of the Wuhan Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 win over China's Shi Han on Wednesday.

Shi, who opened the tournament with an upset of 13th seed Alexandra Eala, hit 23 unforced errors, 10 more than Fernandez. She managed to convert just one of eight break-point chances.

Fernandez had her struggles on serve with seven double faults, but made the most of her opportunities with three breaks on four chances.

The 24-year-old from Laval, Que., will next face Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the WTA 1000 event.

Ostapenko won their only previous meeting in the first round of Wimbledon in 2021.