Leylah Fernandez made a winning return on Monday.

Playing for the first time since the US Open, the sixth-seeded Canadian downed Japan's Kyoka Okamura 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round of the Singapore Tennis Open.

Fernandez advanced to the third round of the final Grand Slam of the season before losing in three sets to eventual semifinalist Jessica Pegula.

Okamura, the world No. 322, did put some pressure on Fernandez, but the Canadian saved 11 of 13 break points in her first match at the WTA 500 event.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., is now ranked 31st in the world.