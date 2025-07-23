Canada's Victoria Mboko fell 6-3, 7-5 to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in second-round action at the Citi Open tennis tournament on Wednesday.

Mboko fired three aces but committed nine double faults in the one-hour, 25-minute match.

The 18-year-old from Toronto also broke on two of her three chances.

Mboko was ahead 5-4 in the second set, looking to extend the match to a third set, but surrendered the final three games.

Rybakina, the third seed in the tournament, also had three aces but just one double fault.