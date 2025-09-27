Victoria Mboko has not been able to maintain the momentum from her remarkable title run at home this past summer.

The 19-year-old Canadian lost 7-6 (5), 7-5 to Russia's Anastasia Potapova on Saturday in the second round of the China Open.

Since capturing the National Bank Open title presented by Rogers title in Montreal in August, Mboko has lost both her matches.

The Canadian suffered a wrist injury in the semifinals of the NBO, and she didn't appear to be at full strength for the U.S. Open when she lost 6-3, 6-2 to Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia in the opening round.

Saturday marked Mboko's first match since that loss on Aug. 26. The No. 21 seed in the tournament and No. 23 in the world rankings, Mboko got a first-round bye at the WTA Tour 1000 event for being a seeded player.

Potapova is ranked 59th in the world. She hit her career high of No. 21 in 2023.

Mboko beat Potapova in straight sets in Washington in July.